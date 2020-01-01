Nalgonda sees slight increase in crime rate

By | Published: 1:01 am

Nalgonda: Though there was no significant increase in overall crime rate, the rape cases increased by 30 per cent in Nalgonda district in the year 2019.

The total criminal cases increased were 4,969 in the year 2019 from 4,963 in 2018, which was mere 0.1 per cent increase. But, rape cases, murders, cheating cases and theft cases increased in the 2019 compared to 2018. Murder cases increased to 47 in 2019 from 33 in 2018, which was 29 per cent increase. The attempt to murder cases also shot up to 62 in 2019 from 57 in the year 2018. Similarly, kidnapping cases also went up to 31 in 2019 from 19 in 2018, which was 38 per cent raise. Cheating cases increased to 379 in 2019 from 291 in 2018 (23% increase).

Crime against women cases increased

The cases of crime against women increased to 598 in 2019 from 590 in 2018 (1.3% increase). In a disappointing trend, there was a sharp increase in the rapes i.e, 30 per cent compared to last year. The cases of crime against children also increased to 140 in the year 2019 from 118 in 2018(15% increase) while the crime against SC/STs also increased to 73 from 70.

Decline in road accidents

With the focus on road safety measures, the district police succeeded in bringing down road accidents in Nalgonda. The fatal accidents declined to 283 in the year 2019 from 342 in 2018 and deaths in fatal accidents also came down to 312 from 367. At the same time, non-fatal accidents also reduced to 559 in 2019 from 574 and number of injured persons also came down to 967 from 1041.

Doubled the recovery in property offences

The district police have major achievements in recovery in offences as the percentage of recovery was increased to 43.09 percentage in 2019 from 23.75 percentage in 2018, which was almost all double to earlier year. Out of total 3.99 crore property lost in 442 cases, the police recovered Rs 1.72 crore property in the year 2019. In the last year, Rs 77,23,80 property of recovered out of total lost property of Rs 3.25 crores in 330 cases.

In 2019, one dacoit case and seven robbery cases were also reported. In addition to this, the cases of house burglaries by day increased to 49 in the year 2019 from 46 in 2018 while house burglaries by night increased to 93 from 87. Ordinary thefts were increased to 256 in 2018 from 176 in 2018.

