Nalgonda Sessions Court awards life sentence to four in murder case

Nalgonda: The District Principal and Sessions Court Judge on Tuesday awarded life sentence to four accused in a murder case.

The four – Chira Saidi Reddy, Kancharakuntla Saidi Reddy, Ella Sathish Reddy and Bodham Venkat Reddy – were handed down life imprisonment by the court for killing Chirra Mahender Reddy at G K Annaram village on July 7, 2017. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Lakshmi Kalpana, Nalgonda rural police filed a case against the four persons and collected all the evidences sufficient to prove their role in the murder. Due to land dispute, the four persons attacked the victim with knives and axes and brutally killed him.

Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath appreciated Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspector of Nalgonda rural police for ensuring punishment to the accused by making it a water-tight case.

