Nalgonda SP asks cops stationed at State borders to be alert

By | Published: 5:14 pm 5:28 pm

Nalgonda: The Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Sunday instructed the police personnel posted at check posts at the State border to be alert and allow the vehicles transporting essential commodities, vegetables and medicines into the district only after thorough check-up.

He inspected the Wadapally check post and also talked with the police officials of Andhra Pradesh state. He opined that the police of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States should work in coordination. The police officials should take precautionary measures including wearing masks and using sanitizers, he said.

The police department has already provided masks and sanitizers to the police personnel in the district.

He has also appreciated the rendering by the police officials posted at the State border check posts. The State government has been taking special measures to avoid any inconvenience to the people due to lockdown, he said.

Reminding that Corona positive cases were increasing in the State, he urged people should confine to their homes as a part of lockdown announced by the government. He also cautioned that action would be taken against those, who would violate lockdown, under epidemic deceases act.

Later, he has also inspected Panthangi toll plaza and inquired the police officials about the situation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .