Nalgonda SP exhorts policemen to behave respectfully with people

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Wednesday exhorted policemen to establish close rapport with the people by solving their problems when they approach them.

Congratulating the Assistant Sub-Inspectors, who were promoted as Sub-Inspectors, Ranganath said policemen should not compromise on their duties and their functioning would be like getting the appreciations from the people. The police officials should behave respectfully with the people, who come to the police stations to lodge complaints and also pay patient hearing to their problems. What ever may their position and the place, the policemen should build confidence in the public on the police department, he maintained.

Stating that promotion in the job would increase the responsibilities, he said that the police officials should work in coordination with the staff and prove their efficiency in controlling the crime and protection of law and order. The image of the police department would depend on the efficiency of the policemen, he maintained.

