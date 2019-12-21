Nalgonda SP warns of action against gender test labs

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Nalgonda: The Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Saturday made it clear that stringent action would be taken against ultra sound scanning centres and private hospitals, if they found involved in sex determination tests.

The Superintendent of police held a meeting with the officials of health, women welfare and child development and police department in the conference hall of the district police headquarters at Nalgonda. Ranganath discussed the implementation of PNDT Act, which prohibits prenatal diagnostic techniques for determination of the sex of the foetus leading to female foeticide. The meeting also discussed the decreasing sex ratio in the district.

The Superintendent of Police also came out with some suggestions to end gender discrimination in the society and asked the officials to implement them at the field level. He opined that there was need for coordinated efforts to check sex determination tests, which would also help in tackling gender discrimination. He informed that the police was keeping and close watch on scanning and diagnostic centres with the help of the Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs).

He cautioned that cases would be filed against the people involved in sex determination tests, under PNDT Act. The police will not show soft corner in implementing PNDT Act in the district, said SP. The survey report indicated that the sex ratio was not only less in tribal hamlets, but also in urban areas of the district.

He opined that the different departments should strive to create awareness among public on sex selected births and gender discrimination. The permission from the court is must to abort, if the age of fetus is more than 20 weeks. He asked the anganwadi workers to submit the details of pregnant women in their area to the police department to check sex selected births.

Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha, District Medical and Health Officer Kondal Rao and officials of women welfare and child development department were also attended the meeting.

