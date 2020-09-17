Nalgonda: Streams in spate, Dindi overflowing

Due to the incessant rains and flood water flowing into the Dindi project, the water level in the project has reach the Full Reservoir Level of 36 feet and gross water storage capacity of 2.4 tmcs

Nalgonda: Streams are in spate, village tanks are brimming with water and Dindi Project is overflowing due to the heavy rains in the past two days.

After a gap of seven years, Dindi Project is overflowing, attracting people to watch the unique scene. Due to the incessant rains and flood water flowing into the project, the water level in the project has reach the Full Reservoir Level of 36 feet and gross water storage capacity of 2.4 tmcs. The project has an ayacut of 12,835 acres in Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts.

Meanwhile, four crest gates of Musi project were lifted following increase in inflows to 4,380 cusecs. About 7,690 cusecs of water is being releasing downstream.

