Nalgonda: Student arrested in rape and murder case

The decomposed body of a woman was found by locals on top of Valipaha hillock near Lingarajupally village of Valigonda mandal four days ago

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Nalgonda: Valigonda police on Sunday arrested a degree student in connection with the rape and murder of a woman in Valigonda mandal on August 18. Another accused in the case died under suspicious circumstances at his village two days after the incident.

The decomposed body of a woman was found by locals on top of Valipaha hillock near Lingarajupally village of Valigonda mandal four days ago. Police in the course investigation identified the victim as a 25-year-old resident of Katepally mandal of Motakondur mandal in the district.

The police arrested Chinnapaka Raviteja (20), a first year degree student and native of Golenapally village in Valigonda mandal. The main accused in the case, Miryala Ravi (28) was found dead under suspicious circumstances on August 20 at the village by the police during investigations.

Giving details of the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir, Narayana Reddy said Ravi had an extramarital affair with the woman. He had also extended financial help of nearly Rs 3 lakh to the woman. He suspected her of having sexual relations with some other men also, and decided to kill her with the help of his friend Raviteja.

He lured the woman to Valipaha hillock where she was allegedly raped and murdered by the two on August 18.

