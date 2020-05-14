Nalgonda to see steep hike in crop area

By | Published: 12:06 am 11:35 pm

Nalgonda/Yadadri-Bhongir: District agriculture authorities have prepared an action plan for the Vanakalam (monsoon) season-2020 with various crops to be cultivated in over 11.5 lakh acres, recording an increase of 2.92 lakh acres (25.6 per cent) over last season’s cultivation area of 8.58 lakh acres.

Officials attributed the increase in the crop area to the availability of irrigation facility, improved ground water levels and overflowing irrigation tanks.

Paddy is expected to be cultivated in 3,92,526 acres in the coming Vaanakalam as against 2,42,500 acres in the last season, an increase of 38 per cent. The cultivation of paddy by farmers has been increasing in the district year by year due to the improved irrigation facility through canals. Similarly, the cultivation of cotton is expected to increase to 7,35,000 acres as against 4.6 lakh acres in the last crop season (38 per cent increase). But, in the case of red gram, the area under cultivation will come down to 3,000 acres from 6,000 acres in the last crop season.

Seed made available to farmers

With farmers getting ready to take up cultivation work within the next fortnight, Agriculture department officials are gearing up to provide subsidised seeds and fertilisers to them for Vaanakalam season. They have prepared a proposal on the requirement of seeds and fertilisers and submitted it to the State government. It is estimated that 35,977 quintals of seed including 29,769 quintals paddy, 967 quintals of red gram, 1,589 quintals of groundnut is required for the Vaanakalam season.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Additional Joint Director of Agriculture Huseein Babu said 11,000 quintals of paddy seed was already available in the district and the remaining requirement would reach the district soon. Sufficient seed and fertilisers would be made available to the farmers in the district. Already, fertiliser stock of 2,33,837 metric tonne including 89,000 of urea was available in the district.

Cotton cultivation high in Yadadri-Bhongir district

In Yadadri-Bhongir district, agriculture officials, in the monsoon action plan, have estimated that cultivation would be taken up in 3,54,750.22 acres for this crop season as against 3,37,812.5 acres last crop season, recording an increase of 16,938 acres. It is expected that farmers will take up cultivation of paddy in 1,36,980 acres, cotton in 1,91,425 acres, pulses in 29,085 acres and oil seeds in 401 acres in the district.

The seed requirements for Vaanakalam season is as follows: Paddy (34,245 quintals), cotton (3,82,850 packets) and pulses (1,725 quintals). Of the fertiliser requirement of 53,233 metric tonne including 24,499 metric tonne of urea, 10,744 metric tonne of DAP and 13,791 metric tonne of complexes, stocks of 10,331 metric tonne of fertilisers are already available in the district.

