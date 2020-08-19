Nalgonda: Two die, one injured in ambulance, lorry collision

By | Published: 10:43 am

Nalgonda: A seriously ill man being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment in an ambulance died along with his son when the ambulance hit a truck near Kondrapol village of Damaracherla mandal here in the early hours of Thursday. The ambulance driver was also injured, police said.

Preliminary reports said Nandagopal Reddy (75) of Nellore was ill and was being rushed to Hyderabad by his son Kamalakar (48). On the way the ambulance rammed into the truck leading to death of both father and son.

Damaracherla police were rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the victims to Miryalaguda area hospital for postmortem.

