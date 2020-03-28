Nalgonda: Two youth booked under epidemic act and shifted to quarantine centre

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Nalgonda: Shaligowraram police on Saturday arrested two youth, who came to their native place G Kothapally in the mandal from neighboring states and violated the home quarantine rules and shifted them to quarantine centre in Mahathma Gandhi University at Yellareddyguda.

Putta Raju (23), who came to Kothapally from Chhattisgarh about 10 days ago and Nimmala Vamshi (20), who came to the same village from Maharashtra, have been asked to stay in home quarantine by the police. Circle Inspector of Nakrekal (Rural) Naga Durga Prasad informed that the two youth were freely moving the village by violating home quarantine. With this, a case was filed against the two youth under sections of epidemic act and shifted them to quarantine centre in Mahathma Gandhi University.

