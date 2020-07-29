Nalgonda village imposes Rs 500 fine for no mask

By | Published: 12:07 am 9:56 pm

Nalgonda: The gram panchayat of Ramulabanda village on Tuesday adopted a resolution to impose Rs 500 fine on those who come out of their houses without wearing masks.

The resolution was passed as a measure to control spread of coronavirus in the village which saw two Covid-19 cases being reported. With a population of 2,000 and located 11 km away from the district headquarters, Ramulabanda was listed in the containment areas in the Covid-19 bulletin released by the Health Department today.

‘Dappu Chatimpu’, a rural form of public announcement, was taken up in the village to alert the people about the decision of the gram panchayat.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramulabanda sarpanch Rupanu Jayamma said they had already distributed masks to all the villagers free of cost. “Keeping in mind the safety of the people, we adopted the resolution and decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 to ensure that all the residents wear masks when they come out of their houses. One person from the villages died of Covid-19 and another woman recovered,” she said.

She also clarified that the Rs 500 fine would be applicable for outsiders too who come to their village. The fine collected would be spent on sanitation works in the village, she added.

