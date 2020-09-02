Nalgonda Weavers’ union wants handlooms under MGNREGA

Leaders of weavers’ societies to urge MLAs to raise their issues in upcoming Assembly session

Nalgonda: The Weavers Cooperative Societies and other workers unions decided to submit a memorandum to the elected representatives urging them to raise their issues in the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

The leaders of Weavers Cooperative Societies, Padmashali Associations and Powerlooms workers unions met at Padmashali Kalyana Mandapam here and chalked out their future course of action. They decided to intensify their agitation as the State government was not responding to their relay hunger strikes on their issues.

Padmashali Association district president Pottabathini Satyanaraya said weavers and workers of power looms were struck in a crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic. The Centre, he said, should include the handloom sector under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme to extend financial help to them in these troubled times.

Seeking investment support to weavers from the State government, he said the government should set up yarn depots and supply yarn and colours to the weavers as the import of the raw material from China was stopped.

The State government should revive Chenethaku Cheyutha scheme and should also pay the share of weavers. He demanded the revival of the handloom board by the State government for the benefit of the weavers.

