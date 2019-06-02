Nalgonda: Youth told to contribute to Bangaru Telangana

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Nalgonda: Deputy Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Nethi Vidhya Sagar on Sunday called upon the people particularly youth to take part in the programmes taken up by the State government to make the dream of “Bangaru Telangana” a reality.

Hoisting national flag on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Ground here, Vidhya Sagar said that the 60-year long agitation had resulted in the formation of Telangana State. It was right time to remember the sacrifices made by the Telangana agitators on the occasion of the celebrations.

Stating that 80 per cent of the population was eking livelihood from agriculture in the district, he said that farmers’ investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu had benefitted highest number of farmers from the district in the State.

In all, financial assistant was extended to 3.81 lakh farmers to the tune of Rs 421.2 crore for kharif season of 2018. Families of 793 diseased farmers were benefitted under Rythu Bheema scheme and cheques total worth Rs 39.65 crore have been distributed to them in the district, he added.

Pointing out that Nalgonda district has also stood in the top in subsidized sheeps distribution scheme, he said that 26,132 units of sheep units have been distributed to the beneficiaries so far.

He said the projects taken up by the State government to solve drinking water and irrigation projects were nearer to completion. Works of Singarajupally, Gottimukkala, Chinthapally, Krisharampuram and Shivannagudem reservoirs, which have taken up under Dindi Lift Irrigation project, which was taken up with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,930 crore.

Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, district Collector Gaurav Uppal and Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath attended the celebrations.

