Nalgonda’s youth urged to follow Gandhian principles

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Nalgonda: India on The Move Organisation founder Acharya Ajith Kumar on Tuesday said that the principles of Mahatma Gandhi would help India progress.

On the occasion of 70th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ajith Kurmar performed special puja in Gandhi temple at Pedda Kaparthy village of Chityal mandal in the district on Tuesday.

He also visited photo exhibition on the life of the Mahatma on the premises of the temple and observed two-minute silence in ‘Dhyana Mandir’ along with students.

Later speaking to the media, Ajith Kumar reminded that Mahatma Gandhi had followed his principles throughout his life and stood as a great leader. Reminding that terrorism and violence were increasing day by day, he urged the youth of present generation to follow the principles of Gandhi and lead a peaceful life. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest leaders in the world, he added.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Bhupal Reddy and students of different schools attended the programme.