NALSAR admissions: Congress approaches NCBC

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday urged the National Commission for Backward Classes to ensure implementation of reservation for Backward Classes in NALSAR University of Law.

“NALSAR has been violating the law and not implementing the legally mandatory quota for students from Backward Classes,” All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan said in his petition to the Commission chairperson Bhagwan Lal Sahni in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In his submission, Sravan also referred to his his letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao complaining about NASLAR not implementing 85% quota for local students as well as NALSAR’s response justifying non-implementation of reservation policy.

Sravan informed the Commission that NALSAR in its response “came up with an untenable excuse that there is no provision in NALSAR University Act to extend reservations to OBC students. Neither NALSAR nor the State of Telangana is allowed to violate the Presidential Order and rule of reservation that was already in existence in Telangana and deny students their statutory rights,” he said.

Sravan said NALSAR and Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University in Visakapatnam, were established by the State Governments and hence, the Acts through which the universities were established, must carry the spirit of the Presidential Order and as well as State laws.