NALSAR, Brunei’s UNISSA ink pact

NALSAR University of Law has entered into a MoU with University Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), Brunei Darussalam, with the initiation of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi.

The MoU is to establish cooperation and collaboration in the fields of research, education and training programs of mutual interest.

NALSAR has already signed MoUs with 31 foreign universities in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Israel, Netherlands and Singapore for enabling the exchange of faculty members, students and collaborative research projects.

These partnerships motivate students develop a understanding of cultures from other parts of the world and consequently enhance the quality of discussions and scholarship at NALSAR. Every year approximately 20 to 25 students spend a semester at these foreign universities.