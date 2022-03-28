NALSAR introduces gender-neutral space, washroom on campus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) in Shamirpet, Hyderabad, is fostering diversity and inclusion on the campus. NALSAR has designated a gender-neutral space and a washroom in the university to LGBTQ+ students. Plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel are also in motion.

In an official statement from the University of Law, it was announced: “We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel in due course.”

NALSAR further added that the washroom on the ground floor of the academic block has also been designated as a gender-neutral washroom. “The University already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy,” the statement added.

The draft policy is set to introduce many changes in the coming days, including name and pronoun change options, and counselling.

Ranked as one of the top law colleges in India, NALSAR is among the first universities to offer the five-year integrated undergraduate law degree, post graduate law degree and doctorate law degree.

While there have been mixed responses on Twitter about NALSAR University’s move, comments such as “great initiative” and “love to see other universities taking same initiative” were also made. British Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana, Dr Andrew Fleming, tweeted in support, “A story of progress. Respect to @NALSAR_Official.”