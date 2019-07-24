Nalsar invites application for courses; last date Aug 10

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Directorate of Distance Education, NALSAR University of Law, has invited applications for admissions to two-year MA (Aviation Law and Air Transport Management), MA (Security & Defence Laws), one-year PG Diploma in Aviation Law & Air Transport Management, and one-year PG diploma in Advanced Maritime Laws.

These courses will be offered by the Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws established by the university.

The last date for receipt of application form is August 10 and classes will commence in September or October. More details regarding the admissions can be obtained from the websites www.dde.nalsar.ac.in and www.nalsarpro.org.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter