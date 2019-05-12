Nalsar refutes quota violation charges

By | Published: 12:46 am 5:37 pm

Hyderabad: Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad denied the Congress charge of violating any policy on reservation for Backward Classes and local students and clarified it provides 20 per cent for those from Telangana. AICC spokesperson Sravan had written to Telangana Chief Minister K C Chandrashekhar Rao, charging the law school with denying 85 per cent quota for students from the State and having no reservation for BCs.

Prof. Balakista Reddy,Registrar of Nalsar, in a statement here, said the University has to function in accordance with the Nalsar University Act, 1998, which originally did not provide for any reservation, including local reservation. It was only in 2010 that the Act was amended and Section 5A inserted in it, as per which there would be reservation in courses for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Physically Challenged Persons, Women and resident students of Andhra Pradesh (now Telangana). Prof Reddy said the amendment also specified that reservation for local candidates would only be 20 per cent.

“Thus it is clear that the Nalsar Amendment Act of 2010 does not include BC reservation and Legislative Assembly itself did not provide for 85 per cent local reservation,” he said. The Registrar said some Law Universities like the National Law School of India University, Bangalore and National Law University, Delhi, do not have BC or local reservation.However in some NLUs, local reservation was only 10-25 per cent.

Prof.Reddy said Nalsar had not received any communication, either from the President of India under Article 371D of the constitution or from the state government to reserve 85 per cent seats for the local candidates. If such a reservation is made, the premier law school would not be allowed to remain part of Consortium of National Law Universities “as the national character of Nalsar shall be seriously undermined,” he added.