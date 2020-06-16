NALSAR signs pact with CHSS

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law and Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS), Hyderabad, a think-tank on internal security and external affairs of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday.

Both the institutions have come together to work in the academic and research areas including internal security of India, international security, defence laws, water security and laws, health security and laws, cyber security, counter terrorism mechanisms and laws, coastal and maritime security and laws, Indian foreign policy and Indian diaspora relations. The MoU was signed by NALSAR University of Law Registrar and Centre for Aerospace and Defence Laws head Dr V Balakista Reddy and CHSS founder and executive director Dr Ramesh Kanneganti. The scope of activities intended by the two institutes under the MoU includes internships and fellowships, researcher mobility programmes, and joint research, exchange of knowledge resources and among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .