NALSAR student does his bit for needy, cops

Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Amid the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus, people from different walks of life are coming forward to do their bit in improving the lives of needy and homeless in this moment of crisis.

From stitching masks at home to feeding the homeless, lending hand to essential goods providers to donating to relief funds, citizens are leaving no stone unturned to reveal their humane side.

For instance, TV Anirudh, a 22-year-old law student from NALSAR University in the city, is distributing relief material, which includes ration, gloves, masks, sanitisers, water bottles, to not just needy but also for police personnel who are working relentlessly to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown.

“So far, we’ve distributed food kits to around 200 needy people. The kits include 5 kg rice, 1 kg dal, 2 kg atta, an oil packet, half kg chillies and turmeric powder, sugar and salt packets,” says Anirudh, who was inspired by his father Dr T Murali Krishna.

In addition, a total of 3,000 gloves, 200 masks, 1,000 sanitisers and 3,000 water bottles were distributed to police station staff in the limits of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Saifabad, Nampally, Punjagutta, Ramgopalpet and Madhapur. “Our target is to reach at least 600 needy and homeless people,” says Anirudh.

A private company Optimus Manufacturers led by Aloysious D Souza and Aman Balugu, Income Tax Inspector, has sponsored this initiative.

