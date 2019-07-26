Nalsar University of Law’s annual convocation on Saturday

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Nalsar University of Law is organising 17th annual convocation at its campus at Shameerpet on Saturday. The convocation ceremony will be attended by Justice Raghavendra S Chauhan, Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana and the Chancellor of Nalsar University of Law.

Eminent historian and renowned author Ramachandra Guha will deliver the convocation address and KK Venugopal, Attorney General of India will be conferred LL D. (Honoris Causa) by the university during the convocation ceremony. A total of 380 candidates will be awarded degrees and diplomas besides 49 gold medals presented to meritorious students during the event.

