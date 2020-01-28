Nalsar VC flays police action in JNU, AMU

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Vice-Chancellor of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar) University Dr Faizan Mustafa on Monday said academicians and students were unhappy over the way police dealt with violence that broke out in JNU and Aligarh universities recently.

“Students are unhappy over the use of force by the police in the two universities. I believe that the Delhi police have done disservice to their reputation through their action in JNU,” he said.

The VC also criticised the slow progress of investigation related to armed attack on students on the JNU campus. “The perception about the police is bad in India. If lower rung police officials start understanding fundamentals of the Constitution, then it will be good for society,” he said.

While delivering the 24th KS Vyas memorial lecture on ‘Constitution, Human Rights and Policing’ at the Telangana State Police Academy, Faizan Mustafa advised Sub-Inspectors, who are undergoing training at the Academy, to follow principles of the Constitution to perform better as a police official. He also appreciated the Telangana police for effectively implementing friendly-policing compared with other States.

The Nalsar University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the police academy to provide degrees, diplomas and certificate courses in law to those who are undergoing training at the academy.

Recalling the services rendered by IPS officer Vyas, who lost his life in a Maoists attack in Hyderabad, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said Vyas continues to inspire police officials.

“It is because of his contribution that we were able to curb Maoists activities in the State,” he said, adding Vyas was also instrumental in modernisation of policing in the State. KS Srivatsa, son of Vyas, and other senior police officers were present.

