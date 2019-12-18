NAM Expressway opens free computer training center in Nalgonda  

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Nalgonda: As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Narketpalli- Addanki- Medarmeta (NAM Expressway ltd) opened a free computer training center in Thipparthi which offers different courses to the students. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Nalgonda Venkateshwar Reddy has formally inaugurated the free computer training centre. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the business organisations should take up social service activities under CSR and appreciated NAM Expressway for setting up free computer training centre.

Cube highways (NAM) Corporate Social Responsibility head Shibashish Sahoo informed that training would be provided the students at free of cost on computer basics, MS-office, operating systems and other courses. Study material and certificates would be given the students, who are trained at the centre. Applications would be accepted at Madgulapally toll plaza and computer center at Thiparthy, he added.

Tahsildar of Thipparthi Krishnaiah, Nakrekal (Rural) Circle Inspector P Nagadurga Prasad and others were present in the programme.

