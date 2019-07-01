Nama asks Centre for more KVs in Telangana

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao on Monday demanded that the Union government sanction more Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas for Telangana to cater to the needs of the newly formed districts.

TRS was extending support to the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. During the discussion on the Bill, Nageshwara Rao said the Telangana government was promoting education in a big way in the public sector and established over 700 residential schools for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was bringing several reforms in the education sector and strengthening government educational institutions to ensure education for all. The Khammam MP reminded that the TRS government extended support to the NDA government on various occasions and wanted the latter to reciprocate by sanctioning more Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas. He said TRS would support the Centre’s decision to increase reservations for teachers’ posts in educational institutions.