Nama betters his record, emerges with all-time high margin in Khammam

By | Published: 1:11 am

Khammam: The Khammam MP elect from TRS party Nama Nageswar Rao scripted history by winning the election with an all-time high margin. The ruling party leader also registered the first victory for TRS from the seat.

He won the election with a margin of 1,68,062 votes which is the fifth highest winning margin recorded in the State in this general elections. The TRS leader secured 5,67,459 votes which is 49.78 per cent of the total votes polled vanquishing his Congress rival Renuka Chowdary, who was confined to 35 per cent votes.

Nageshwar Rao, who bettered his previous record of majority of 1,24,448 votes in 2009 polls trouncing the same opponent, attributed the impressive win to the hard work done by the party leaders and cadres at grassroots level.

In Khammam Parliament elections, over one lakh majority was secured by the winning candidates on four occasions since 1952. But, it is Nageswar Rao who achieved the feat twice. Congress leaders Renuka Chowdary and T Laskmikanthamma gained 1,08,888 and 111338 majority respectively in 2004 and 1967 Parliament elections.

It looks like the lady luck smiled on Nageswar Rao who was bested in the Assembly elections from the same constituency just five months ago. However, the TRS leader had secured good number of votes in the Assembly segments of the Khammam Parliament constituency, which according to party sources, is a good sign that the party is gaining strength in the district.

Over 90,000 votes are polled for Nageswar Rao in Sathupalli and Palair where TDP and Congress candidates won Assembly elections. It is said that the ‘parachute leaders’ of the Congress and TDP had made serious efforts for the victory of the TRS leader in Lok Sabha polls.

TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who congratulated Nageshwar Rao at former’s camp office in Hyderabad on Friday, appreciated the efforts of the MP elect and for strengthening the party in Khammam district.