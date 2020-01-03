Namasthe Nesthama, stands out as the pride of the pet lovers

By | Published: 6:30 pm

Bollywood filmmaker KC Bokadia recreates his magic of the 1985 super hit film ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’ in Telugu as his debut directorial venture ‘Namasthe Nesthama’.

The story of ‘Teri Meherbaniyan’ is played as revenge drama by a dog with the then reigning superstar Jackie Shroff and came as a surprise hit in Bollywood despite pitted against Raj Kapoor’s ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ and few other starred films. Bokadia doubles the interest in Telugu with twin dogs taking revenge against criminals who kill their master.

A saying by Mark Twain goes as ‘It is not the size of the dog in fight, it is the size of the fight in the dog’, and ‘Namasthe Nesthama’ gets fully loaded with the energy of two dogs deployed by Bokadia.

Like in the films made on twin brothers getting separated from each other in childhood and reuniting when they grow up, the twin dogs get separated and come together again years later. One of the dogs, Rakhee gets wounded in an accident on the street and a cop (Sri Ram) takes in the wounded dog, cares for it and nurtures as his loving pet. However, as the story rolls out, the cop is killed by criminals and the two dogs get together to hunt them down and finally kill all the criminals. An interesting revenge plot indeed.

The first half screenplay sets in the plot and introduces all the key characters one by one in a lively manner. The story gains momentum after the cop is killed by the criminals and further accelerates with action sequences of the dogs. The last thirty minutes of the total run takes a double gallop to sustain the interest with twin dogs hunt for the criminals.

Bokadia handles the visuals commendably well and his visualization multiplies the intensity with the dogs turning out to like commercial heroes. Re-recording and the numbers composed by Bappi Lahari enhance the spirit of the story.

Namasthe Nesthama stands out as a tribute to dogs, the most loyal friends, and comes as a a pride for pet lovers.

