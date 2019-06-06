Namasthe Telangana completes eight years

By | Published: 11:06 pm 12:23 am

Hyderabad: After making its presence felt during the Telangana agitation, Namasthe Telangana, a popular Telugu news daily, continues to surge ahead with its comprehensive and unmatched coverage of Telangana.

On Thursday, Namasthe Telangana celebrated its eighth anniversary, passing many milestones during the journey and setting an agenda for other media publications in according top priority to the State in their news coverage. The newspaper set a benchmark in terms of quality reporting and the technology used to bring out the daily.

