Namasthe Telangana staff plant trees

Published: 10:11 pm 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: Staff of Namasthe Telangana planted trees across the State in response to a call given by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on Monday.

Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd (TPPL) Chairman and Managing Director D Damodar Rao, Namasthe Telangana Editor Katta Sekhar Reddy, TPPL Vice-President VS Rama Rao, CGM Operations Ch Srinivas, GM Circulation D Ram Reddy and other staff members planted saplings on the TPPL printing press premises at Hakimpet.

The Namasthe Telangana units in all the districts of Telangana too participated in the plantation programme and conveyed their greetings to the Chief Minister.

