Namazis offer Ramzan’s last Friday prayers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Braving the sweltering heat, thousands of people gathered at Mecca Masjid and offered the Jumat-ul-Vida prayers, Ramzan’s last Friday prayers before Eid-ul-Fitr. The prayers were led by Khateeb Mecca Masjid Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi.

Since noon, scores of pious started gathering at the historic Mecca Masjid to participate in the congregational prayers. Groups of youngsters were seen welcoming the worshippers to the mosque by applying ‘Attar’ on their hands. The Jumat-ul-Vida prayers hold significance as it is the last Friday of the month of Ramzan and is universally revered.

According to the police nearly 14,000 people offered the prayers inside and outside the historic mosque. The State government, which has control over the administration of the mosque, made elaborate arrangements by erecting tents in the mosque to protect the ‘namazis’ from the heat. Arrangements were made for supply of water by the HMWS&SB for ablution.

The prayers also drew scores of professional and amateur photographers from across the city. Several of them captured scenes such as children dressed in traditional dresses heading to perform the prayers.

The prayers passed off peacefully amidst tight security arrangements, closely monitored by Hyderabad Commissioner, Anjani Kumar. Other senior officials including Additional Commissioner DS Chauhan, DCP (south), Amber Kishore Jah and Joint Commissioner Special Branch, Tarun Joshi, were present.

Teams of Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police, Commissioner’s Task Force and local police were deployed. The traffic police made arrangements for parking of vehicles at various places around the Mecca Masjid to facilitate the visitors.