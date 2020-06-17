Namit Das decodes how ‘Mafia’ will bring the thriller game alive

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Mumbai: Actor Namit Das, who will soon be seen in the upcoming show “Mafia”, which is around the popular household game of the same name, has decoded how the series will be bringing this game into the real life scenario of six friends with its narrative.

Namit, who essays the lead character of Nitin said: “The game Mafia has become a household name among millennials and the show ‘Mafia’ will bring this game into the real life scenario of six friends with its own narrative.

The mystery thriller “Mafia” will feature six former college who come together after an unprecedented halt of five years in their friendship. It is set against the backdrop of the jungles of Jharkhand and the story revolves around a reunion party that brews with fun, intimacy, hatred and past betrayal.

He added: “The audience should brace themselves for a roller-coaster ride of mystery and drama. The show and the characters have a lot of layers and with every episode, the story will introduce them to a new clue, which will keep them on the edge of their seat.”

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show will also feature Tanmay Dhanania, Isha M Saha, Anindita Bose and Madhurima Roy.

It is set to release on July 10 on ZEE5.