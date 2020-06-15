Namit Das on breaking stereotype by playing a dark character

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Mumbai: Actor Namit Das has often played the boy next door and politically correct characters. He is all set to break the stereotype in the upcoming web show “Aarya”.

“I have loved playing all the characters, I wanted to play a character as dark and fearless as Jawahar,” said the actor, who has featured in films like “Wake Up Sid” and “Sui Dhaaga”.

“While I have played slightly grey characters in the past, this role is extremely different and layered. Jawahar is unpredictable and his politics did not incline with mine, which made the whole experience even better. I am really looking forward to the reviews and responses,” he added.

“Aarya” delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about protagonist Aarya and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani of “Neerja” fame, “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”.

Apart from “Aarya”, Namit will also be seen in Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy”.