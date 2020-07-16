Namit Das on playing a cop for the first time in ‘Mafia’

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Mumbai: Actor Namit Das has shared the experience of playing a cop for the first time in his latest digital series, “Mafia”.

Sharing a photo that shows him in khaki, he posted on Instagram: “This was right after the first shot that I gave for #MAFIA as Nitin Kumar. Having never played a cop there was something undiscovered that I felt after I wore this uniform. I felt proud. There was a certain sense of responsibility. And all of this by just wearing the costume; playing a character that I will live only for the days that we were shooting. I look beyond and salute the work of all those who protect us.”

“Policemen, Army, Airforce, Naval for whom I am sure it goes beyond the uniform. It’s not a character they play. It’s the life they live & the life they know. A sense of gratitude descends. It’s their sacrifice which knows no boundaries. Probably the reason why I live, I breathe & can think about a future. Thank you @birsadasgupta @rohan_ghose & @aritsen07 for letting me live Nitin. It did give me a flavour of what responsibility can feel like. In the politics of humanity we often forget the people who are most important. My sense of gratitude towards those who really matter,” he wrote.

“Mafia” is about six college buddies who reunite for a bachelorette party that turns into a game of whodunnit as the past returns to haunt them.

In the psychological thriller, Namit plays Nitin Kumar, a Dalit from Bihar, who enters the police force to fight against the injustice meted out to his community.