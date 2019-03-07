Nampally health centre doctors, staff summoned

By | Published: 2:26 am 2:31 am

Hyderabad: The State government ordered an inquiry into the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) Nampally incident and promised action against the doctors and staff responsible for the incident.

According to officials, the inquiry began at the District Medical and Health Office at Koti, and the doctors of the UPHC and staff were summoned. Two teams of the doctors and paramedics were assigned the task of vaccination and dispensing of medicine.

It is learnt, the medicines were supplied by the Directorate of Urban Health to UHP Nampally. Both Paracetamol and Tramadol have the same colour on the strip of the tablets.

Meanwhile, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, MLA, Nampally, who visited the hospital, demanded a high-level inquiry into the issue. Despite a similar incident in Sircilla in the past, where three babies had died, the department failed to take any remedial measures.

A delegation of BJP leaders, including G Kishan Reddy, Ramchandra Reddy and others, demanded that the authorities immediately take measures to verify the medicines at the hospital and health centre to avoid the further occurrence of such incidents.