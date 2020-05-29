Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable throwback picture of Gautam, Sitara

By | Published: 1:12 pm

Namrata Shirodkar shared the picture on her Instagram account on Friday and wrote, “Fill your life with experiences, not things. Have stories to tell, not stuff to show♥️♥️ my two lifelines #grateful for this lifetime #MemoryTherapy🥰 one for each day #stayhomestaysafe @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni.”

Time and again, Namrata has been posting adorable pics of their children. Keeping Telugu fans glued to the updates, she has been posting some interesting quotes as well as pictures of her kids and husband Mahesh Babu on her social media platforms.

Just a couple of days ago, Namrata shared a video of her husband working out on a treadmill. She captioned it, “Running to perfection. A daily dose of exercise!! Stayhome and Stayfit.” The video went viral on social media as it garnered seven lakh views for the post

