Namrata Shirodkar slams fan over ‘depression’ comment

By | Published: 4:14 pm

Hyderabad: Former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar didn’t take a social media user’s “depression” comment lightly. The former actress, who fearlessly sports a no make-up look most of the time, slammed the troll in style.

The “Pukar” actress is in a mood to celebrate as her husband and actor Mahesh Babu’s latest film “Maharshi” is winning hearts. On Friday, she posted a series of photographs featuring her, Mahesh and her sister Shilpa, among others, on Instagram.

In the comments section, one user asked why she doesn’t put some make-up on and is she suffering from depression.

Namrata replied to him saying: “You might love women with make-up. Maybe you should follow someone who is always made up and suits your criteria! You are not going to find it on this page!! So maybe you should get off it… sincere request.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh called the Telugu action drama “Maharshi”, his 25th film, special because it is unlike any movie he has done in his career so far.