Namrata Shirodkar visits Tirupati Balaji temple with children Gautham, Sitara

On Thursday, Namrata Shirodkar, wife of actor Mahesh Babu, visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple with their children, Gautham and Sitara. She shared several photos from the visit on Instagram and was joined by her sister, actress Shilpa Shirodka

By ANI Published Date - 16 August 2024, 01:20 PM

Tirupati: Actor Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar on Thursday offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple with children Gautham and Sitara.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted several pictures from her sacred visit. She was also accompanied by her sister and actor Shilpa Shirodkar.

Also Read Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar twin in black at Sania Mirza’s farewell party

“Feeling deeply blessed at the #Tirupatilemple. When He calls, everything aligns itself…#Grateful and #Blessed,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Namrata is quite active on social media. She often posts glimpses from her personal life.

She recently dropped a heartfelt post for Mahesh Babu to wish him on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata posted, “Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more @urstrulymahesh.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata got married on February 10, 2005. Namrata never misses a chance to express her unconditional love for Mahesh on social media.

In February, she celebrated their wedding anniversary with a special post.”Celebrating another year of love, laughter, and happily-ever-afters with you… My forever and always (heart emojis) @urstrulymahesh,” she had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the commercial entertainer “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film featured a stellar cast including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Speaking of his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his role in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB29. The pre-production phase is in full swing, with the script finalized. Recently, Mahesh embarked on a trip to Germany to prepare for his physically demanding character in the movie.