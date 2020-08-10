Nandi Yellaiah is a true Gandhian: Congress

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has recalled the services rendered by former Nagarkurnool MP late Nandi Yellaiah to the Congress party and to the downtrodden of the society. The party which has organised a virtual conference with the party cadre in all the districts of Telangana here on Monday, has paid tributes to the departed leader.

TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party and the nation lost an able Dalit leader. “He grew from the position of a corporator to eight time MP, which shows his ability and selfless service,” Uttam said. He called upon cadre to emulate the ideals of Yellaiah and remembered his assistance with Yellaiah from his stint in Rashtrapathi Bhavan till recent days before he was admitted to hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19.

RC Khunthia, the AICC general secretary and Telangana in-charge described Yellaiah as a true follower of Gandhian principles. “In his five decade long public life he never hurt anyone. He was disciplined and loyal to the party,”

Khuntia said. He said that Yellaiah remained loyal to the party despite denying him a ticket in 2019.

Party leaders Ponnam Prabhakar, Geetha Reddy, Challa Vamsichand Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Vinod, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, Narasimha Reddy, Niranjan, Bhatti Vikramarka and others also paid tributes to Nandi Yellaiah.

