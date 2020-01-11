Nandini fetches first gold for TS in Khelo India Games

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:29 pm

Hyderabad: Nandini Agasara clinched the first gold for Telangana State when she won the Under-17 girls 15-17 long jump event in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati on Saturday.

Nandini leaped to a distance of 5.65 metres to take the honours in the event. Nirma Asari (Gujarat) and Abhirami Balakrishna VM (Kerala) finished second and third respectively.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s 20-year-old Ajeet Kumar Yadav defended his gold medal in the Under-21 boys 18-21 5000m run category as he finished with a timing of 14:39.99, on the back of stiff competition by Madhya Pradesh’s duo of Sunil Dawar (14:40.00) and Bahadur Patel (14:41.52).

Yadav had won gold medals in both the 1500m and 5000m track and field events at the Khelo India Youth Games last year. While, Gujarat’s Reena Patel, Drashtiben Pravinbhai Chaudhri and Nirma Asari also bagged one silver medal each to make it a successful first day at the athletics’ track for the state.

Gujarat’s other three silver medals were won by Reena Patel in the Under-21 Girls 18-21 5000m Run, Drashtiben Pravinbhai Chaudhri in the Under-17 Girls 15-17 3000m Run and Nirma Asari in the Under-17 Girls 15-17 Long Jump categories.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.