Nandini upsets Suneetha, enters quarters in Carrom tournament

Hyderabad: Unseeded K Nandini from AWASA shocked second seeded B Suneetha of DLRL 25-13, 23-12 in the pre-quarterfinal of the 4th Ranade Memorial Carrom Tournament being held at Maharashtra Mandal, King Koti on Tuesday.

In the men’s category, unseeded Abdul Rehman beat sixth seeded S Ramesh in a closely fought three-set contest 15-13, 12-15, 11-9. Naveen will meet Anil Kumar of AGAP in the quarterfinal.

Results: Junior boys (Second round): B Akash (AWASA) bt Ameeruddin (Ind) 25-0, 25-0; Sai Eashwar (V-10) bt Rajasekhar (Ind) 25-10, 25-0; Syed Asheeruddin (Ind) bt B Avinash (AWASA) 15-12, 12-13, 17-3; R Srikant (AWASA) bt Rahul (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-5; Musheeruddin (Ind) bt M Prasad (AWASA) 16-4, 25-10; V Lalith (AWASA) bt P Khatri (Ind) 25-0, 25-0; V Jaswanth (AWASA) bt Shivang (DPS) 25-0, 25-0; C Ajay (AWASA) bt Lohith Akash (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; V Shiva Prasad (AWASA) bt T Vishnu Murthy (AWASA) 15-5, 2-19; 20-11; M Arvind Reddy (Ind) bt Shiva Prakash (Birla Boys) 21-0, 22-0;

First round: Musheeruddin (Ind) bt Nishant (DPS) 25-0, 25-0; E Srinu (AWASA) bt M Keerthan (Birla Boys) 25-0; 5-0; Shivnag (DPS) bt Chetan Sharma (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; T Vishnu Murthy (AWASA) bt C Rishikesh (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; Ameeruddin (Ind) bt Tanmay (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; Rajasekhar (Ind) bt T Abhiram (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; BAvinash (AWASA) bt Bheemeshwar (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; TLN Swamy

(Ind) bt K Kouwhik (Birla Boys) 25-0, 25-0; Rahul (Birla Boys) bt Rachit (DPS) 22-0, 25-3.

Men: Pre-quarters: U Naresh (ACCA) bt P Kiran Kumar (Kpalli) 25-18, 25-05; Mohd Wasim (ACCA) bt Shah Rukh Khan (Ind) 18-16, 25-14; S Aditya (Ind) bt PS Uday Kumar (AGAP) 25-19, 19-17; MA Hakeem (BSNL) bt RD Dinesh Babu (AGAP) 20-06, 15-24, 18-10; S Naveen (Ind) bt Abdul Rehman (Ind) 25-16, 25-10; V.Anil Kumar (AGAP) bt Rajakishore (Ind) 25-14, 25-0; K Srinivas (IOCL) bt L Gopi Krishna (Ind) 23-18, 25-6.

Women: Pre-quarters: S Appoorva (LIC) bt A Gouri (Vanitha) 25-0, 25-0; A Ramasree (Postal) bt P Vijayalakshmi (NFC) 22-5, 22-0; Jayasree (IOCL) bt SP Swetha (Ind) 25-4, 25-0; V Lakshmi (Ind) bt K Padmaja (Ind) 23-9; 12-23; 25-6; C Karthika Varsh (NASR) bt M Prameesha (WGL) 25-5, 25-4; G Madhavi (Ind) bt V Indira Priyadarshini (DBIT) 21-15, 21-5; K Nandini (AWASA) bt B Suneetha (DLRL) 25-13, 23-12;S Mani (Ind) bt HB Sujatha (Ind) 25-14, 21-24, 23-7 Junior girls (Pre-quarters): Sreyasa (WGL) bt Samanya (DPS) 25-0, 25-0; K Saraswathi (AWASA) bt Srinitya (Birla Girls) 25-0, 25-0; C Deepthi (AWASA) bt M Pramisha (WGL)11-14, 13-12, 23-0; K Navitha (AWASA) bt C Sai Keerthana (AWASA) 20-14, 18-9; G Bhargavi (AWASA) bt C Srivalli (V-10) 17-9, 23-0.