Nani ends 2017 with 1 million mark

By | Published: 1:58 pm

‘Natural Star’ Nani has become most bankable actor for the producers by bagging six consecutive hits at the box office in two years. In 2017 itself, ‘Gentleman’ star has scored three blockbusters in the form of ‘Nenu Local’, ‘Ninnu Kori’ and ‘MCA’.

Interestingly, these three films have joined the one million dollar club at the US box office and made Nani the only Telugu hero to have three back-to-back one million grossed movies in the same year. By the end of Thursday projections, ‘Middle Class Abbayi’ has collected Rs 6.03 crore from the US ticket-windows and as per the latest updates, the Sriram Venu directorial has crossed Rs 6.40 crore mark.

On the work front, Nani’s upcoming film ‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’ is in the last leg of its shoot.