Nani is awed by Vikram’s energetic ideas

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Gang Leader is the least complicated script amongst all Vikram’s films. He is always full of energetic ideas. “We thought of many a script but finally arrived at this. This happened during the shooting of Jersey itself. Even the title also was suggested by Vikram when I was practising cricket for Jersey. I honestly claim that this is Vikram’s film in its entirety,” Nani said.

As Gang Leader is fast nearing the release date, the actor met the press to divulge information and his experiences about the film. He categorically denied the comparison between Chiranjeevi’s Gang Leader and that of his. “This is absolutely a film of wholesome entertainment entwined with a revenge drama. If audience bursts into peals of laughter at the humour elements in the film as I did while hearing the narration from Vikram, I can vouch for the success of the film at the box office.

After watching Manam and 24, we cannot expect this kind of a script from him. It is such a fresh one, I assure you,” Nani elaborated. Against a query about copying a French film Widows, Nani clarified that they did not resort to copying any film and only depended on an original thought of the director. “As regards the story, my character ‘Pencil Parthasarathi’ is a copy cat of all English films.

This is his 29th film that turns into a film. As he goes on writing, the film keeps on rolling forward,” Nani said. Comparing his previous film Jersey with Gang Leader, Nani went on to describe his pressure for Jersey. He recollected how they were forced to wait for sunlight and other aspects to match the demands for shooting.

“As I told you before, this is completely a paid holiday. It is a fresh experience with both the director and the script as well. Of course, making you laugh and weep also is equally the burden of an actor. But, Jersey is an intense drama whereas Gang Leader envelopes the audiences in absolute entertainment,” Nani analysed.

