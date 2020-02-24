Nani is capable of pulling off any script: Anushka Shetty

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Anushka Shetty is in full praise for Natural Star as she said she knew that Nani is capable of making out contentful movies. “He is like a family friend to me. As we all know he usually comes with good content. I am eagerly waiting for his film Hit.

Lead pair Vishwak and Ruhani have done well. I wish the whole team Nani, Shailesh Kolanu, Prashanti among others,” she said while speaking during the pre-release function of upcoming movie Hit. The movie is being presented by Nani under the banner Wall Poster Cinema.

Local boy Vishwaksen who rose to fame with the movie Falaknuma Das, is the protagonist and Ruhani Sharma is the female lead. Shailesh Kolanu is directing the movie. Vishwak Sen is playing the role of Vikram Rudraraju, IPS officer.

The movie is hitting theatres on February 28. Speaking during the event, Nani said, “Shailesh Kolanu is a learned man who usually writes stories and scripts. When he said he would venture into filmmaking, I started encouraging him while also making him aware about the tricks involved in the field. I had been telling him not to resign his job.

But when I heard his script, I agreed to work on the project. I watched the movie post production and I can tell him now to resign his job. Coming to Vishwak, I had no idea about his background. At the very first glance, he appealed as a hero material. After watching the movie, I am confident that he could do any sort of character.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter