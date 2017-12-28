Nani’s ‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’ gets a release date

By | Published: 11:23 am

Actor Nani, who is basking in the success of ‘MCA’ (Middle Class Abbayi), is gearing up to put his next film on the release track. His upcoming ‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’ under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi is all set to hit the theatres on April 12, 2018.

The film, which projects Nani in a dual role, is currently in its final schedule. In this schedule, the makers are canning crucial scenes involving all major actors of the movie and the entire shooting part also will be wrapped up.

‘Krishnarjuna Yuddham’ has Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir as the leading ladies, while featuring the music from ‘Dhruva’ fame Hip Hop Tamizha.