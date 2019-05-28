Nani likes the unique narrative style of Falaknuma Das

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Falaknuma Das with its out-of-box narrative, will surely please the Telugu audience especially the Telangana youth, said actor Nani on the heels of a preview show. Speaking during the pre-release event of the movie, Nani said, he established the production house Wall Poster with a view to encourage young talent. He also revealed that Vishwak Sen will be doing his next movie under his production banner.

Hailing the performance of director-turned-actor Tharun Bhascker who played the ruthless inspector Saidhulu in the movie, Nani told Tharun to quite directing films and pursue a career as an actor. “He would surely excel as an actor and the Telugu industry is in dire need of such actors,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwak Sen, who directed, produced and acted in the movie, said actor Nani gave him the courage to pursue a career in the movie industry. He thanked music director Vivek Sagar who helped him throughout the movie. “Apart from the visuals, Vivek Sagar gave life to the film with his music and background score,” Vishwak said. Falaknuma Das which also features senior actor Uttej, Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, will release on May 31.