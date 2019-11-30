Nani teams up with Ritu Varma

By | Published: 6:22 pm

The Pelli Choopulu star Ritu Varma will be featuring in Natural Star Nani’s upcoming movie which is being directed by Siva Nirvana. This is the second time both the actor and director Siva Nirvana are collaborating after their blockbuster movie Ninu Kori that came three years ago.

At present, Nani is busy shooting for his next movie titled V. It is learnt that discussions on the script and probable storyline have been wrapped up and the movie is likely to go on sets in December.

It was in Yevade Subramanyam that both Nani and Ritu Varma shared screen space in 2015. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie went on to rake record collections at the box office.

A milestone in both the careers of Nani and Ritu Varma, Yevade Subramanyam gave both the actors a good image and mileage. After Nani’s Eega in 2012, his next four movies Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Paisa, Aaha Kalyanam, and Janda Pai Kapiraju tanked at the box office with dismal performance.

It was Yevade Subramanyam that brought back the lost charm of Nani. And for Ritu Varma, Yevade Subramanyam gave a much-needed break and later it Tharun Bascker’s Pelli Choopulu which put her in the limelight earning her National Award. Hope that Nani would give another box office hit to Telugu audiences.

Meanwhile, Siva Nirvana had scored a hit with his last outing Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. An emotional entertainer, the movie successfully managed to impress the audience with story and the love track.

