Nani’s 26th film Tuck Jagadish launched

By | Published: 7:32 pm

One of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema, Nani, is back again. This time with an interesting story of Tuck Jagdish . The actor has joined hands with director Siva Nirvana for the second time after the super hit Ninnu Kori in their combination. Senior actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing the brother of Nani.

Tuck Jagadish is Nani’s 26th film and it is being produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner. Tuck Jagadish was formally launched on Thursday with formal Puja ceremony. Star director Koratala Siva has handed over the film’s script to the makers to start the proceedings. Successful producers Dil Raju sounded the clap board and Naveen Yerneni switched on the camera for the muhurat shot.

The leading lady of the film Ritu Varma had paired with Nani in Yevade Subramanyam which was the box office hit. Aishwarya Rajesh of Kousalya Krishnamurthy fame is alo playing female lead character in the film. Music sensation S Thaman is rendering the music while Prasad Murella is the cinematographer. Regular shoot of Tuck Jagadish begins from February in outdoor locations.

