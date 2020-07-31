Nani’s blockbuster sport flick ‘Jersey’ is going places

By | Published: 4:45 pm

The movie will be screened at the prestigious International Indian Toronto Film Festival, 2020. Starring Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, Ronit Kamra in the lead roles, the movie went onto win praise from audiences as well as fans. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey became a massive hit in 2019. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the movie is among the list of Telugu classics as it has etched into the memories of millions of film lovers.

Story of the movie follows a failed cricketer, Arjun, who gives up on playing the game ten years ago to marry his girlfriend, Sarah. His son, Nani asks him for a Jersey and Arjun who is on suspension from his government job, takes up cricket at the age of 36 years, realising that he can’t live his life like he is doing currently. Rest of the story follows how he makes a comeback into the game, turns out into an inspirational story for his son.

Anirudh Ravichander gave the movie a life with his background score. Nani’s performance as Arjun struck a chord with the audiences and Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, Ronit Kamra lent great support to him. Sanu John Varughese supported the vision of the director with his crafty lens work. Sithara Entertainments informed the movie got officially selected for screening at the International Indian Toronto Film Festival which will be held from August 9 to 15.

Jersey is getting remade in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur and the original director, Gowtam Tinnanuri is working on it.

