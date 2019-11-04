Nani’s ‘V’ to release on March 25

By | Published: 8:34 pm

After impressing Telugu audiences with his recent emotional entertainer Gangleader, Natural Star Nani is gearing up for his upcoming flick titled V.

The movie will come before Telugu fans on March 25 marking the festival of Ugadi. The movie also features Sudheer Babu in the lead role while Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari are the leading ladies.

“All my distractors will live at my mercy,” says the caption.

Produced jointly by Sirish, Lakshman, Harshith under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie is Nani’s 25th outing. Mohanakrishna Indraganti is directing the movie.

“We’re very happy to produce the 25th movie of actor Nani. About 80 per cent of the movie has been shot and two fight sequences and a song are due for shooting. Actor Nani will be presenting himself in a very different character in the movie. All the sections of audiences will like the storyline,” the makers said.

Music is being rendered by Amit Trivedi and cinematography is from PG Vindha.

