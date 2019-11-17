Naomi refused big money to do all-black show

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Supermodel Naomi Campbell says she refused a “ton of money” to be part of an “all-black show” because she wants to promote “balanced inclusion” in the fashion industry. In an interview to ‘theguardian.com’, Campbell said “I feel a difference on many levels now but someone I know recently called it a ‘cult’.”

“It wasn’t that way when you had everything, was it? You wouldn’t say that when you were getting everything handed on a plate, and things were coming your way constantly,” she added.

The supermodel continued “I’m the kind of person where, with my friends and I take that word very seriously I’m happy for what they get. So to hear this called a ‘cult’, that was like, ‘Wait a second so you want me to feel bad now that things are turning the other way?’ We just want balance, end of story. I won’t do an all-black show, because it would be hypocritical given what I’ve stood for, for so long.”

I stand for “Balanced inclusion,” said Campbell, adding that she was offered “tons of money” to do an exclusively black show recently, but turned it down.